Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,628,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,582,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,676,247. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

