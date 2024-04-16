Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) is Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 501,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,956 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 465,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,473. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.