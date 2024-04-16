Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,472,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,425,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,245 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000.

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,552. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $324.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

