Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in March

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 805,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.4 days.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,515. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.