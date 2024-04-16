Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in March

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 805,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.4 days.
Fiera Capital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,515. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.
Fiera Capital Company Profile
