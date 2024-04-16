Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Purchased by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF accounts for 4.4% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.15% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

ALTL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 59,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,332. The stock has a market cap of $260.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $39.66.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

