Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Spheria Emerging Companies Stock Performance

About Spheria Emerging Companies

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

