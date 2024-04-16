Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 30th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of GOODN opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.
About Gladstone Commercial
