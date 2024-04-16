STP (STPT) Price Down 24.1% This Week

STP (STPT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, STP has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $101.33 million and $6.53 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011018 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001313 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,744.37 or 0.99804104 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012496 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000052 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05083375 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,584,190.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

