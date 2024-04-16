SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,418 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $26,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VLUE stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,696 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.27.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

