Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDGSF remained flat at $57.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $57.49.
About Bank of Georgia Group
