SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,127 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,349. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.