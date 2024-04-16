Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 219.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 9.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.3% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $256.90 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.38 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.13.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

