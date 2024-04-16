Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
In other news, insider Jennie Daly acquired 132,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £186,751.68 ($232,480.62). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 132,658 shares of company stock worth $18,705,276. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
