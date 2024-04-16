The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces $0.11 Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GDV opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.