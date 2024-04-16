Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Stock Performance
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.57.
About Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong
