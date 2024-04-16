RLI (RLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RLI stock opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average is $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

