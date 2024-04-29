BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 1,643,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

BYD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BYDDF traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. BYD has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

