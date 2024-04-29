BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 1,643,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.
BYD Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BYDDF traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. BYD has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $36.27.
About BYD
