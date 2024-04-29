Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Rises By 21.6%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Capstone Companies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CAPC remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. Capstone Companies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.
About Capstone Companies
Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfacessmart mirrors and standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors.
