Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Rises By 39.8%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,232.5 days.
Brembo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRBOF remained flat at $13.01 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089. Brembo has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.
About Brembo
