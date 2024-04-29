Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Rises By 39.8%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,232.5 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRBOF remained flat at $13.01 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089. Brembo has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

