Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Increases By 42.4%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Burberry Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 71,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $32.81.
About Burberry Group
