Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

BNMDF stock remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

