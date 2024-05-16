Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Arcos Dorados’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARCO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 422,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,559. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

