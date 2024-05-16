Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Auburn National Bancorporation stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

In related news, CEO David A. Hedges acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,268.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 10,206 shares of company stock worth $179,855 over the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

