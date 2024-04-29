FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Down 9.7 %

OTCMKTS:CBAOF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. FIBRA Terrafina has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.90.

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

