FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Down 9.7 %
OTCMKTS:CBAOF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. FIBRA Terrafina has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.90.
FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Terrafina
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.