Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 137,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 425% from the previous session’s volume of 26,151 shares.The stock last traded at $90.72 and had previously closed at $91.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NRP

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 59.68%. The company had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.81%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.