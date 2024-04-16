Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2253 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Prysmian Trading Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.
Prysmian Company Profile
