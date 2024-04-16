Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2253 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Prysmian Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

