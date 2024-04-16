Aena S.M.E., S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.62 (OTC:ANYYY)

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.6216 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Aena S.M.E. Trading Down 0.1 %
OTC:ANYYY opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.15.
