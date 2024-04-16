Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.87

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.871 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Judo Capital Price Performance

Judo Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Judo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.