Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $24.66.
About Gladstone Commercial
