Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE SPE opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.