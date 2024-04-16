Simply Good Foods (SMPL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) recently:

4/11/2024 – Simply Good Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Simply Good Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

