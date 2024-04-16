United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $5.06 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,168,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

