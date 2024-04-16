Imprint Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Imprint Wealth LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,613,964. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

