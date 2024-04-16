Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.