Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.24.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

WBD opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 53,909 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,334,000 after purchasing an additional 711,820 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

