Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

CLST stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Catalyst Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLST. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 87.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 72.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 15.2% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

