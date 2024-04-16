Wealth Alliance Buys 285 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.6% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $749.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $762.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $367.35 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

