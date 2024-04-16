Wealth Alliance Increases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,255. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.06. The company has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.