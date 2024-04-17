21,823 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Bought by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,063.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 816,262 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,821,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 625,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 39,779 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,374,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PYLD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 59,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,854. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

