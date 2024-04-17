ARPA (ARPA) Price Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days

ARPA (ARPA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, ARPA has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. ARPA has a market cap of $82.88 million and approximately $19.99 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.0714911 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $21,885,885.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

