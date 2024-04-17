Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

