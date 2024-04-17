Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
