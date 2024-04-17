Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Capri alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRI

Capri Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.