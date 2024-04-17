Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CREVW remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07. Carbon Revolution Public has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carbon Revolution Public
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.