Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $265.43. 2,912,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.21 and its 200 day moving average is $280.76. The stock has a market cap of $191.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

