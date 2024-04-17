CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Hits New 1-Year High at $246.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.04), with a volume of 216412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($2.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of £682.06 million, a PE ratio of 5,900.00 and a beta of 0.49.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($373.31). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £300.82 ($374.48). Insiders have bought a total of 504 shares of company stock valued at $90,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 64.85% of the company's stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

