Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

