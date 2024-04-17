Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 135,492 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,492 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,869,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,787,000 after purchasing an additional 623,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,814,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,708,000 after purchasing an additional 335,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of LSCC opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

