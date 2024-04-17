EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Down 5.2 %
EpicQuest Education Group International stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. EpicQuest Education Group International has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.
EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile
