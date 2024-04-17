Craig Armour Purchases 5,000 Shares of CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Stock

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Craig Armour purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £22,900 ($28,507.41).

Craig Armour also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Craig Armour acquired 3,000 shares of CT Private Equity Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,380 ($16,656.29).

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CTPE stock opened at GBX 452 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £329.24 million, a P/E ratio of 894.00 and a beta of 0.76. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 406 ($5.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 534 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 452.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 454.60.

CT Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. CT Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,600.00%.

(Get Free Report)

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.