Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.23.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.